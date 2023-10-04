Should You Invest in Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) Now?

Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ALK is at 1.57.

The average price suggested by analysts for ALK is $61.31, which is $30.53 above the current market price. The public float for ALK is 126.81M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.97% of that float. The average trading volume for ALK on October 04, 2023 was 1.84M shares.

ALK) stock’s latest price update

Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.80 in relation to its previous close of 36.83. However, the company has experienced a -2.82% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-29 that Pro-investor steps and strong air-travel demand boost Alaska Air (ALK).

ALK’s Market Performance

Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) has experienced a -2.82% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -14.31% drop in the past month, and a -33.27% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.33% for ALK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.35% for ALK’s stock, with a -21.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALK stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ALK by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for ALK in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $68 based on the research report published on April 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ALK Trading at -16.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares sank -11.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALK fell by -2.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.41. In addition, Alaska Air Group Inc. saw -16.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALK starting from MINICUCCI BENITO, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $48.73 back on Jun 08. After this action, MINICUCCI BENITO now owns 114,506 shares of Alaska Air Group Inc., valued at $243,659 using the latest closing price.

THOMPSON J KENNETH, the Director of Alaska Air Group Inc., sale 3,500 shares at $48.58 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that THOMPSON J KENNETH is holding 29,907 shares at $170,017 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALK

Equity return is now at value 4.13, with 1.08 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.