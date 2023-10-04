Shineco Inc (SISI) Stock Faces 13.13% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Shineco Inc (SISI) has gone down by -0.50% for the week, with a 0.14% rise in the past month and a -55.97% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 13.34% for SISI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.41% for SISI’s stock, with a -79.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

while the 36-month beta value is 0.08.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SISI is 15.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.95% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SISI on October 04, 2023 was 2.07M shares.

SISI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Shineco Inc (NASDAQ: SISI) has surged by 9.63 when compared to previous closing price of 0.13, but the company has seen a -0.50% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-29 that Shineco (NASDAQ: SISI ) stock is on the rise Tuesday without any clear news from the company this morning. Instead, it looks like traders can point to increased activity as the reason for today’s rally.

SISI Trading at -18.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SISI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.13%, as shares surge +7.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SISI fell by -0.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1333. In addition, Shineco Inc saw -94.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SISI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1599.69 for the present operating margin

-104.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shineco Inc stands at -1848.28. Equity return is now at value -36.74, with -21.31 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Shineco Inc (SISI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.