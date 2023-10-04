Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Shift4 Payments Inc (NYSE: FOUR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FOUR is 1.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FOUR is $80.89, which is $27.96 above the current price. The public float for FOUR is 55.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FOUR on October 04, 2023 was 1.13M shares.

FOUR) stock’s latest price update

Shift4 Payments Inc (NYSE: FOUR)’s stock price has decreased by -2.90 compared to its previous closing price of 54.51. However, the company has seen a -3.06% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-02 that FOUR, JOB and LMB made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list on October 2, 2023.

FOUR’s Market Performance

Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR) has experienced a -3.06% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.41% drop in the past month, and a -20.98% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.60% for FOUR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.66% for FOUR’s stock, with a -15.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FOUR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FOUR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for FOUR by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for FOUR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $57 based on the research report published on August 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FOUR Trading at -10.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FOUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.34%, as shares sank -7.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FOUR fell by -3.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.90. In addition, Shift4 Payments Inc saw -5.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FOUR starting from Disman Nancy, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $65.12 back on Aug 08. After this action, Disman Nancy now owns 301,170 shares of Shift4 Payments Inc, valued at $130,240 using the latest closing price.

Lauber David Taylor, the of Shift4 Payments Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $66.33 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Lauber David Taylor is holding 212,192 shares at $663,284 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FOUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.33 for the present operating margin

+18.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shift4 Payments Inc stands at +3.77. The total capital return value is set at 3.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.63. Equity return is now at value 41.56, with 4.59 for asset returns.

Based on Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR), the company’s capital structure generated 508.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.56. Total debt to assets is 68.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 506.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.70.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.