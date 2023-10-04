Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Sealed Air Corp. (NYSE: SEE) has plunged by -4.23 when compared to previous closing price of 32.84, but the company has seen a -1.81% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-10-03 that CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SEE (NYSE: SEE) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2023 results at approximately 7:00 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, November 2, 2023 and will host a conference call and webcast at 10:00 a.m. (ET). Ted Doheny, President and CEO, and Dustin Semach, CFO, will conduct the investor conference call. The conference will be webcast live. Interested parties can view the events on SEE’s Investors homepage at www.sealedair.com/investors. About SEE SEE (NYSE:.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sealed Air Corp. (NYSE: SEE) is above average at 11.93x. The 36-month beta value for SEE is also noteworthy at 1.27.

The average price estimated by analysts for SEE is $45.09, which is $14.1 above than the current price. The public float for SEE is 143.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.21% of that float. The average trading volume of SEE on October 04, 2023 was 1.91M shares.

SEE’s Market Performance

The stock of Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) has seen a -1.81% decrease in the past week, with a -15.66% drop in the past month, and a -19.99% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.63% for SEE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.24% for SEE’s stock, with a -28.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEE stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SEE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SEE in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $41 based on the research report published on September 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SEE Trading at -15.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares sank -13.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEE fell by -1.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.30. In addition, Sealed Air Corp. saw -36.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEE starting from Doheny Edward L II, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $33.85 back on Sep 08. After this action, Doheny Edward L II now owns 658,360 shares of Sealed Air Corp., valued at $338,500 using the latest closing price.

Whitaker Jerry R., the Director of Sealed Air Corp., purchase 500 shares at $43.56 during a trade that took place back on Nov 04, which means that Whitaker Jerry R. is holding 10,521 shares at $21,780 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEE

Equity return is now at value 125.50, with 5.64 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.