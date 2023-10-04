Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for STX is 1.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 15 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for STX is $64.28, which is -$1.14 below the current price. The public float for STX is 206.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of STX on October 04, 2023 was 2.64M shares.

STX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (NASDAQ: STX) has plunged by -1.16 when compared to previous closing price of 66.19, but the company has seen a 3.15% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GuruFocus reported 2023-09-27 that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC ( STX, Financial) reported revenue of $1.6 billion, in line with expectations, and a non-GAAP loss of 18 cents per share, slightly better than the midpoint of the guided range. Total hard disk drive revenue declined 14% sequentially to $1.4 billion, primarily due to softer demand in the cloud nearline market.

STX’s Market Performance

STX’s stock has risen by 3.15% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -11.23% and a quarterly rise of 7.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.80% for Seagate Technology Holdings Plc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.23% for STX’s stock, with a 4.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STX stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for STX by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for STX in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $65 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

STX Trading at 0.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares sank -7.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STX rose by +3.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.00. In addition, Seagate Technology Holdings Plc saw 24.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STX starting from SCHUELKE KATHERINE, who sale 2,346 shares at the price of $64.39 back on Sep 18. After this action, SCHUELKE KATHERINE now owns 28,812 shares of Seagate Technology Holdings Plc, valued at $151,051 using the latest closing price.

SCHUELKE KATHERINE, the SVP, CLO & Corporate Secretary of Seagate Technology Holdings Plc, sale 7,832 shares at $63.10 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that SCHUELKE KATHERINE is holding 28,812 shares at $494,162 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.51 for the present operating margin

+18.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Seagate Technology Holdings Plc stands at -7.16. The total capital return value is set at 0.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.26. Equity return is now at value 2207.14, with -6.41 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.