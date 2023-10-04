Safe & Green Holdings Corp (SGBX) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for SGBX is also noteworthy at -2.80.

The average price estimated by analysts for SGBX is $2.81, which is $2.34 above than the current price. The public float for SGBX is 10.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.72% of that float. The average trading volume of SGBX on October 04, 2023 was 487.75K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

SGBX) stock’s latest price update

Safe & Green Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SGBX)’s stock price has plunge by -13.89relation to previous closing price of 0.54. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.69% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-26 that Safe & Green (NASDAQ: SGBX,NASDAQ: SGBXV ) stock is sliding lower on Tuesday as the company prepares for the spinoff of Safe & Green Development (NASDAQ: SGDVV ). This spinoff has Safe & Green agreeing to distribute shares of SGDVV stock to shareholders of SGBX stock.

SGBX’s Market Performance

SGBX’s stock has risen by 6.69% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -26.50% and a quarterly rise of 5.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.80% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.94% for Safe & Green Holdings Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -27.52% for SGBX stock, with a simple moving average of -12.00% for the last 200 days.

SGBX Trading at -21.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.80%, as shares sank -67.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGBX fell by -50.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2230. In addition, Safe & Green Holdings Corp saw -27.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SGBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.64 for the present operating margin

-11.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Safe & Green Holdings Corp stands at -34.10. The total capital return value is set at -30.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.99. Equity return is now at value -104.20, with -50.87 for asset returns.

Based on Safe & Green Holdings Corp (SGBX), the company’s capital structure generated 51.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.08. Total debt to assets is 28.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

In summary, Safe & Green Holdings Corp (SGBX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.