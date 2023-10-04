Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE: RY) is 10.71x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RY is 0.81. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) is $95.46, which is $12.75 above the current market price. The public float for RY is 1.39B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.78% of that float. On October 04, 2023, RY’s average trading volume was 984.32K shares.

RY stock's latest price update

The stock of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE: RY) has decreased by -2.69 when compared to last closing price of 84.80. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.15% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-03 that When aiming to reach a diversified investment portfolio with a reduced risk level, I suggest reaching a balanced mix between high dividend yield and dividend growth companies. High dividend yield companies can be an attractive extra source of income, which you can use to cover your monthly expenses. In today’s article, I have selected 10 high dividend yield companies that I believe are attractive right now due to a variety of reasons.

RY’s Market Performance

Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) has experienced a -6.15% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.64% drop in the past month, and a -13.76% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.47% for RY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.38% for RY stock, with a simple moving average of -13.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RY stocks, with CIBC repeating the rating for RY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RY in the upcoming period, according to CIBC is $4 based on the research report published on May 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RY Trading at -10.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares sank -7.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RY fell by -6.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.75. In addition, Royal Bank Of Canada saw -12.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.78 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Royal Bank Of Canada stands at +23.97. The total capital return value is set at 4.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.42. Equity return is now at value 13.09, with 0.74 for asset returns.

Based on Royal Bank Of Canada (RY), the company’s capital structure generated 317.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.03. Total debt to assets is 17.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.