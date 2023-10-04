Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RVPH is 0.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RVPH is $14.83, which is $9.79 above the current price. The public float for RVPH is 17.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RVPH on October 04, 2023 was 162.03K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

RVPH) stock’s latest price update

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH)’s stock price has soared by 6.33 in relation to previous closing price of 4.74. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-27 that Reviva Pharmaceuticals is running a phase 3 study of brilaroxazine in schizophrenia called RECOVER, with results expected in October 2023. A previous phase 2 study showed that brilaroxazine had significant antipsychotic activity, and a potentially differentiated side effect profile versus Abilify. RVPH had $11.2M in cash and cash equivalents at the end of Q2’23, and could fall heavily if the phase 3 study doesn’t succeed.

RVPH’s Market Performance

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) has experienced a 7.23% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 20.57% rise in the past month, and a -11.58% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.98% for RVPH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.52% for RVPH’s stock, with a 0.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RVPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RVPH stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for RVPH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RVPH in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $12 based on the research report published on September 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RVPH Trading at 10.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.98%, as shares surge +25.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVPH rose by +7.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.97. In addition, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. saw 18.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RVPH starting from Patel Purav, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $4.69 back on Nov 18. After this action, Patel Purav now owns 43,547 shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc., valued at $14,070 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RVPH

The total capital return value is set at -118.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -118.72. Equity return is now at value -347.02, with -188.88 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.