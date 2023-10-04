Renalytix Plc ADR (RNLX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Renalytix Plc ADR (NASDAQ: RNLX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.33 compared to its previous closing price of 1.50. However, the company has seen a fall of -14.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-10-03 that Shares of Renalytix PLC (AIM:RENX) surged 28% in early trading after the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced a price of $950 for the company’s FDA-approved kidneyintelX.dkd test. The test, which uses artificial intelligence to predict risks for people with type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease, will be listed on the nationwide Clinical Laboratory Fee Schedule starting January 1, and the price will be locked in for at least three years.

while the 36-month beta value is 2.67.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Renalytix Plc ADR (RNLX) is $4.89, which is $3.28 above the current market price. The public float for RNLX is 46.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.11% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RNLX on October 04, 2023 was 140.35K shares.

RNLX’s Market Performance

RNLX’s stock has seen a -14.36% decrease for the week, with a -45.24% drop in the past month and a -43.71% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.05% for Renalytix Plc ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -23.71% for RNLX’s stock, with a -36.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RNLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RNLX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for RNLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RNLX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $30 based on the research report published on January 18, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

RNLX Trading at -37.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.47%, as shares sank -40.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNLX fell by -14.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0547. In addition, Renalytix Plc ADR saw -13.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RNLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1240.70 for the present operating margin

+6.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Renalytix Plc ADR stands at -1340.20. The total capital return value is set at -139.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -176.66. Equity return is now at value -242.76, with -113.04 for asset returns.

Based on Renalytix Plc ADR (RNLX), the company’s capital structure generated 173.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.50. Total debt to assets is 39.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 108.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Renalytix Plc ADR (RNLX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.