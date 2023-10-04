Real-Time Update: Zura Bio Ltd (ZURA) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Zura Bio Ltd (ZURA) has seen a 6.06% increase in the past week, with a 0.29% gain in the past month, and a -4.37% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.12% for ZURA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.21% for ZURA’s stock, with a -20.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Zura Bio Ltd (NASDAQ: ZURA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ZURA is 0.46. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ZURA is $18.25, which is $11.25 above the current price. The public float for ZURA is 20.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZURA on October 04, 2023 was 137.86K shares.

ZURA) stock’s latest price update

Zura Bio Ltd (NASDAQ: ZURA) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 5.90 compared to its previous closing price of 6.61. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-06-20 that Zura Bio’s lead therapy is ZB-106. The company plans to start two phase 2 trials for the therapy.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZURA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZURA stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for ZURA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ZURA in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $17 based on the research report published on August 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZURA Trading at 5.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZURA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.75%, as shares surge +1.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZURA rose by +6.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.54. In addition, Zura Bio Ltd saw -31.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZURA starting from Munshi Amit, who purchase 117,647 shares at the price of $4.25 back on Jun 05. After this action, Munshi Amit now owns 617,640 shares of Zura Bio Ltd, valued at $500,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZURA

The total capital return value is set at -2.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.69. Equity return is now at value 2.82, with 2.63 for asset returns.

Based on Zura Bio Ltd (ZURA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.27.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Zura Bio Ltd (ZURA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.