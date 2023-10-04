Real-Time Update: ProQR Therapeutics N.V (PRQR) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of ProQR Therapeutics N.V (PRQR) has seen a -0.69% decrease in the past week, with a -9.43% drop in the past month, and a -14.79% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.09% for PRQR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.94% for PRQR’s stock, with a -34.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PRQR is 0.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PRQR is $3.61, which is $2.41 above the current price. The public float for PRQR is 50.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PRQR on October 04, 2023 was 198.36K shares.

PRQR) stock’s latest price update

ProQR Therapeutics N.V (NASDAQ: PRQR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 15.20 compared to its previous closing price of 1.25. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-07 that LEIDEN, Netherlands & CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ProQR Therapeutics NV. (Nasdaq: PRQR) (ProQR), a company dedicated to changing lives through transformative RNA therapies based on its proprietary Axiomer® RNA editing technology platform, today announced that Company management will participate in the HC Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRQR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRQR stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for PRQR by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for PRQR in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $5 based on the research report published on March 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PRQR Trading at -5.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRQR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.74%, as shares sank -10.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRQR fell by -0.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4910. In addition, ProQR Therapeutics N.V saw -61.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PRQR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1622.02 for the present operating margin

+37.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for ProQR Therapeutics N.V stands at -1612.86. The total capital return value is set at -47.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.85. Equity return is now at value -73.67, with -31.24 for asset returns.

Based on ProQR Therapeutics N.V (PRQR), the company’s capital structure generated 33.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.12. Total debt to assets is 12.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ProQR Therapeutics N.V (PRQR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.