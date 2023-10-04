Quince Therapeutics Inc (QNCX): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.32. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Quince Therapeutics Inc (QNCX) is $12.00, which is $1.83 above the current market price. The public float for QNCX is 28.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QNCX on October 04, 2023 was 305.14K shares.

QNCX) stock’s latest price update

Quince Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: QNCX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 9.35 compared to its previous closing price of 1.07. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-03-22 that Here’s how to understand what components drive value with penny stocks The post The Anatomy of Penny Stocks: Understanding What Drives Value appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

QNCX’s Market Performance

QNCX’s stock has fallen by -1.68% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.00% and a quarterly drop of -17.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.84% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.18% for Quince Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.66% for QNCX’s stock, with a -5.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

QNCX Trading at -4.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QNCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.84%, as shares sank -9.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QNCX fell by -1.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2085. In addition, Quince Therapeutics Inc saw 83.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QNCX starting from Lamond David, who purchase 41,026 shares at the price of $1.32 back on Aug 31. After this action, Lamond David now owns 2,179,161 shares of Quince Therapeutics Inc, valued at $54,154 using the latest closing price.

Lamond David, the Director of Quince Therapeutics Inc, purchase 41,026 shares at $1.31 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Lamond David is holding 2,138,135 shares at $53,744 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QNCX

The total capital return value is set at -45.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.05. Equity return is now at value -30.84, with -29.60 for asset returns.

Based on Quince Therapeutics Inc (QNCX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.45.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 30.55.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Quince Therapeutics Inc (QNCX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.