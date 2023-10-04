Prudential Financial Inc.’s (PRU) Stock: A -5.07% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) has gone down by -3.99% for the week, with a -4.94% drop in the past month and a 2.88% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.64% for PRU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.07% for PRU’s stock, with a -0.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE: PRU) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PRU is 1.39. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price predicted by analysts for PRU is $100.97, which is $9.63 above the current price. The public float for PRU is 362.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PRU on October 04, 2023 was 1.46M shares.

PRU) stock’s latest price update

Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE: PRU)’s stock price has plunge by -2.18relation to previous closing price of 93.38. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.99% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-02 that Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does Prudential (PRU) have what it takes?

Analysts’ Opinion of PRU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRU stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PRU by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PRU in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $93 based on the research report published on September 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PRU Trading at -4.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares sank -3.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRU fell by -3.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $96.07. In addition, Prudential Financial Inc. saw -8.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRU starting from PGIM Strategic Investments, In, who purchase 763 shares at the price of $26.20 back on Jul 14. After this action, PGIM Strategic Investments, In now owns 382 shares of Prudential Financial Inc., valued at $20,000 using the latest closing price.

SULLIVAN ANDREW F, the Executive Vice President of Prudential Financial Inc., sale 4,126 shares at $99.20 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that SULLIVAN ANDREW F is holding 12,241 shares at $409,299 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.45 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Prudential Financial Inc. stands at -2.44. The total capital return value is set at -7.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.48. Equity return is now at value 3.86, with 0.16 for asset returns.

Based on Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU), the company’s capital structure generated 172.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.29. Total debt to assets is 4.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 126.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.