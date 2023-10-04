Profire Energy Inc’s (PFIE) Stock: A -27.52% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Profire Energy Inc (PFIE) has gone down by -27.42% for the week, with a -28.66% drop in the past month and a 65.89% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.06% for PFIE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -27.52% for PFIE’s stock, with a 42.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Profire Energy Inc (NASDAQ: PFIE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PFIE is 0.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PFIE is $2.83, which is $0.08 above the current price. The public float for PFIE is 32.55M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PFIE on October 04, 2023 was 732.98K shares.

PFIE) stock’s latest price update

Profire Energy Inc (NASDAQ: PFIE)’s stock price has plunge by -22.44relation to previous closing price of 2.69. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -27.42% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-10-04 that While two very small stocks, Geospace Technologies Corp. NASDAQ: GEOS and Profire Energy Inc. NASDAQ: PFIE are the industry’s price leaders, stocks drawing more institutional investment include S&P 500 component Baker Hughes Co. NASDAQ: BKR, as well as mid-caps TechnipFMC plc NYSE: FTI and NOV Inc. NYSE: NOV.

PFIE Trading at -8.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFIE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.98%, as shares sank -21.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +57.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFIE fell by -27.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +100.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.86. In addition, Profire Energy Inc saw 97.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PFIE

Equity return is now at value 17.51, with 15.33 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Profire Energy Inc (PFIE) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.