Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Principal Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ: PFG) has decreased by -3.08 when compared to last closing price of 70.21. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.46% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-10-02 that DES MOINES, Iowa–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Principal Financial Group® (Nasdaq: PFG) announced today that it will release third quarter 2023 financial results after U.S. markets close on Thursday, October 26, 2023. On Friday, October 27, 2023, at 10 a.m. ET, Dan Houston, chairman, president, and chief executive officer, and Deanna Strable, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will discuss the results during a live conference call. Other members of senior management will be available for.

Principal Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ: PFG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.27. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) is $77.21, which is $9.66 above the current market price. The public float for PFG is 240.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PFG on October 04, 2023 was 999.77K shares.

PFG’s Market Performance

The stock of Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) has seen a -6.46% decrease in the past week, with a -13.23% drop in the past month, and a -10.17% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.83% for PFG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.25% for PFG’s stock, with a -13.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PFG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PFG stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PFG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PFG in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $65 based on the research report published on June 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PFG Trading at -11.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares sank -11.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFG fell by -6.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.54. In addition, Principal Financial Group Inc saw -18.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PFG starting from HELTON SANDRA L, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $80.02 back on Oct 19. After this action, HELTON SANDRA L now owns 35,747 shares of Principal Financial Group Inc, valued at $80,020 using the latest closing price.

HELTON SANDRA L, the Director of Principal Financial Group Inc, sale 14,033 shares at $80.05 during a trade that took place back on Oct 18, which means that HELTON SANDRA L is holding 18,245 shares at $1,123,342 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.03 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Principal Financial Group Inc stands at +27.51. The total capital return value is set at 57.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.19. Equity return is now at value 15.20, with 0.59 for asset returns.

Based on Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG), the company’s capital structure generated 43.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.34. Total debt to assets is 1.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.