Pixelworks Inc (PXLW) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PXLW is 1.88. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PXLW is $3.00, which is $1.82 above the current price. The public float for PXLW is 50.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PXLW on October 04, 2023 was 145.93K shares.

Pixelworks Inc (NASDAQ: PXLW)’s stock price has soared by 10.28 in relation to previous closing price of 1.07. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-08 that Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Brett Perry – Investor Relations-Shelton Group Todd DeBonis – President and Chief Executive Officer Haley Aman – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Suji Desilva – Roth Capital Quinn Bolton – Needham & Company, LLC Richard Shannon – Craig-Hallum Capital Group Operator Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Pixelworks, Inc.’s Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. I will be your operator for today’s call.

PXLW’s Market Performance

Pixelworks Inc (PXLW) has experienced a 6.31% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -9.92% drop in the past month, and a -29.34% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.04% for PXLW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.73% for PXLW’s stock, with a -25.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PXLW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PXLW stocks, with Colliers Securities repeating the rating for PXLW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PXLW in the upcoming period, according to Colliers Securities is $5 based on the research report published on January 18, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

PXLW Trading at -11.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PXLW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.42%, as shares sank -4.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PXLW rose by +9.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1685. In addition, Pixelworks Inc saw -33.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PXLW starting from DEBONIS TODD, who sale 16,441 shares at the price of $1.30 back on Aug 18. After this action, DEBONIS TODD now owns 1,533,477 shares of Pixelworks Inc, valued at $21,401 using the latest closing price.

Aman Haley F, the Chief Financial Officer of Pixelworks Inc, sale 2,215 shares at $1.30 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Aman Haley F is holding 317,206 shares at $2,883 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PXLW

Equity return is now at value -77.13, with -21.77 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pixelworks Inc (PXLW) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.