Peraso Inc. (PRSO) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.83.

The public float for PRSO is 21.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PRSO on October 04, 2023 was 309.43K shares.

PRSO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ: PRSO) has decreased by -4.40 when compared to last closing price of 0.18. Despite this, the company has experienced a -16.44% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-14 that Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Jim Sullivan – Chief Financial Officer Ron Glibbery – Chief Executive Officer Conference Call Participants Kevin Liu – K. Liu & Company David Williams – Benchmark Operator Good afternoon, and welcome to Peraso Inc.’s Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call.

PRSO’s Market Performance

Peraso Inc. (PRSO) has seen a -16.44% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -41.08% decline in the past month and a -65.24% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.08% for PRSO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -25.08% for PRSO’s stock, with a -68.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PRSO Trading at -42.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRSO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.49%, as shares sank -36.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRSO fell by -16.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2270. In addition, Peraso Inc. saw -76.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRSO starting from McWalter Ian, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $0.63 back on Jun 09. After this action, McWalter Ian now owns 130,018 shares of Peraso Inc., valued at $31,500 using the latest closing price.

McWalter Ian, the Director of Peraso Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $0.64 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that McWalter Ian is holding 80,018 shares at $31,915 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRSO

Equity return is now at value -151.40, with -111.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Peraso Inc. (PRSO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.