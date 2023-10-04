Olin Corp. (OLN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Olin Corp. (OLN) has seen a 5.68% increase in the past week, with a -6.56% drop in the past month, and a -4.95% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.60% for OLN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.03% for OLN stock, with a simple moving average of -11.12% for the last 200 days.

Olin Corp. (NYSE: OLN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OLN is 1.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for OLN is $63.33, which is $14.76 above the current price. The public float for OLN is 125.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OLN on October 04, 2023 was 1.63M shares.

OLN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Olin Corp. (NYSE: OLN) has plunged by -0.61 when compared to previous closing price of 48.87, but the company has seen a 5.68% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-03 that Investors looking for stocks in the Chemical – Diversified sector might want to consider either Olin (OLN) or Air Products and Chemicals (APD). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now?

Analysts’ Opinion of OLN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLN stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for OLN by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for OLN in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $50 based on the research report published on September 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OLN Trading at -9.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.44%, as shares sank -4.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLN rose by +5.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.95. In addition, Olin Corp. saw -8.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLN starting from Gumpel Damian, who sale 800 shares at the price of $55.39 back on Aug 18. After this action, Gumpel Damian now owns 27,651 shares of Olin Corp., valued at $44,313 using the latest closing price.

Gumpel Damian, the VP & Pres, Epoxy & Corp Strat. of Olin Corp., sale 8,000 shares at $58.38 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Gumpel Damian is holding 27,651 shares at $467,061 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.81 for the present operating margin

+22.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Olin Corp. stands at +14.15. The total capital return value is set at 31.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.26. Equity return is now at value 31.79, with 9.80 for asset returns.

Based on Olin Corp. (OLN), the company’s capital structure generated 115.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.66. Total debt to assets is 36.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 112.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.04 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Olin Corp. (OLN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.