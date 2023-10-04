OKYO Pharma Limited (OKYO) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of OKYO Pharma Limited (OKYO) has gone up by 21.80% for the week, with a 15.07% rise in the past month and a 99.12% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.06% for OKYO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.98% for OKYO’s stock, with a 30.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OKYO is 0.04. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for OKYO Pharma Limited (OKYO) is $0.07, which is -$2.22 below the current market price. The public float for OKYO is 16.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.86% of that float. On October 04, 2023, OKYO’s average trading volume was 258.83K shares.

OKYO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ: OKYO) has increased by 20.52 when compared to last closing price of 1.90.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 21.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-09-13 that OKYO Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:OKYO) has announced a public offering of its shares with the net proceeds to fund the clinical development of its product candidates and for general corporate purposes and working capital. The ophthalmology-focused biopharmaceutical company did not disclose the size or price per share of the offering.

OKYO Trading at 25.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OKYO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.40%, as shares surge +15.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +76.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OKYO rose by +21.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9400. In addition, OKYO Pharma Limited saw 19.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OKYO starting from BRANCACCIO JOHN P, who purchase 16,670 shares at the price of $1.50 back on Sep 15. After this action, BRANCACCIO JOHN P now owns 16,670 shares of OKYO Pharma Limited, valued at $25,005 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OKYO

Equity return is now at value -363.91, with -226.97 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of OKYO Pharma Limited (OKYO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.