Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) has seen a -17.20% decrease in the past week, with a -47.48% drop in the past month, and a -50.64% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.73% for OPI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -28.50% for OPI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -62.02% for the last 200 days.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for OPI is at 1.24. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price suggested by analysts for OPI is $10.00, which is $6.65 above the current market price. The public float for OPI is 47.58M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.42% of that float. The average trading volume for OPI on October 04, 2023 was 1.17M shares.

OPI) stock’s latest price update

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI)’s stock price has dropped by -3.51 in relation to previous closing price of 3.99. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -17.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-03 that Most REITs have strong balance sheets. But there are exceptions that are heavily overleveraged. I highlight 5 REITs that are risky.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPI stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for OPI by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for OPI in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $14 based on the research report published on March 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OPI Trading at -41.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.34%, as shares sank -40.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPI fell by -17.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.25. In addition, Office Properties Income Trust saw -71.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.05 for the present operating margin

+41.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Office Properties Income Trust stands at -1.18. The total capital return value is set at 2.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.18. Equity return is now at value 0.75, with 0.26 for asset returns.

Based on Office Properties Income Trust (OPI), the company’s capital structure generated 176.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.83. Total debt to assets is 61.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 158.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.