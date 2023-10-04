Oatly Group AB ADR (OTLY) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for OTLY is also noteworthy at 1.20. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”
The average price estimated by analysts for OTLY is $3.33, which is $2.53 above than the current price. The public float for OTLY is 552.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.10% of that float. The average trading volume of OTLY on October 04, 2023 was 3.68M shares.
OTLY) stock’s latest price update
Oatly Group AB ADR (NASDAQ: OTLY) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.85 in relation to its previous close of 0.81. However, the company has experienced a -9.62% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-17 that At the core of the discussion, investors seeking undervalued small-cap stocks do so for one main reason: to maximize their return potential. Of course, such a directive inherently carries risks.
OTLY’s Market Performance
Oatly Group AB ADR (OTLY) has seen a -9.62% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -34.97% decline in the past month and a -57.45% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.21% for OTLY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.47% for OTLY’s stock, with a -58.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.
OTLY Trading at -35.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought OTLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.65% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 7.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.20%, as shares sank -33.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.96% lower at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, OTLY fell by -9.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9606. In addition, Oatly Group AB ADR saw -54.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.
Stock Fundamentals for OTLY
Equity return is now at value -50.28, with -27.72 for asset returns.
Conclusion
In summary, Oatly Group AB ADR (OTLY) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.