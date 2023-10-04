Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OCSL is 1.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for OCSL is $21.56, which is $2.8 above the current price. The public float for OCSL is 73.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OCSL on October 04, 2023 was 525.13K shares.

OCSL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL) has plunged by -1.83 when compared to previous closing price of 19.11, but the company has seen a -5.54% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-27 that High-yield stocks are currently more attractive than tech stocks because tech stocks rallied this year on no growth, while banks fell on very high growth and energy flatlined. Today you can find stocks with very high yields, whose payouts are nevertheless very well covered by free cash flow. I explore three quality dividend stocks with yields between 7% and 22%.

OCSL’s Market Performance

OCSL’s stock has fallen by -5.54% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.15% and a quarterly drop of -3.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.23% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.50% for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.44% for OCSL’s stock, with a -4.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OCSL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OCSL stocks, with Hovde Group repeating the rating for OCSL by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for OCSL in the upcoming period, according to Hovde Group is $21 based on the research report published on August 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OCSL Trading at -6.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, as shares sank -5.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCSL fell by -5.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.00. In addition, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation saw -8.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OCSL starting from Stewart Matthew, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $18.00 back on Mar 23. After this action, Stewart Matthew now owns 9,668 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, valued at $9,000 using the latest closing price.

McKown Christopher purchase 1,000 shares at $17.79 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that McKown Christopher is holding 5,092 shares at $17,788 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.