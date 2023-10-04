Nutanix Inc (NTNX) Stock Sees a-1.29 Decrease

In the past week, NTNX stock has gone down by -2.31%, with a monthly decline of -1.69% and a quarterly surge of 22.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.10% for Nutanix Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.46% for NTNX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 20.83% for the last 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NTNX is 1.26. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Nutanix Inc (NTNX) is $43.28, which is $7.12 above the current market price. The public float for NTNX is 234.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.06% of that float. On October 04, 2023, NTNX’s average trading volume was 1.85M shares.

NTNX) stock’s latest price update

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.29 compared to its previous closing price of 34.76. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-02 that After a tumultuous summer, history says we might be due for a rally into year-end. According to Ryan Detrick at the Carson Group, when stocks fall more than 1% in August and September, they usually see a bounce in October.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTNX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for NTNX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NTNX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $50 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NTNX Trading at 6.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares sank -1.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTNX fell by -2.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.15. In addition, Nutanix Inc saw 31.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTNX starting from Sangster David, who sale 136,519 shares at the price of $35.08 back on Sep 26. After this action, Sangster David now owns 66,870 shares of Nutanix Inc, valued at $4,789,570 using the latest closing price.

RAMASWAMI RAJIV, the President and CEO of Nutanix Inc, sale 45,902 shares at $35.08 during a trade that took place back on Sep 26, which means that RAMASWAMI RAJIV is holding 482,597 shares at $1,610,337 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.23 for the present operating margin

+82.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nutanix Inc stands at -13.66.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Nutanix Inc (NTNX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.