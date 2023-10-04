Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc (NMG) Stock Observes -38.97% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc (NMG) has seen a 0.42% increase in the past week, with a -20.74% drop in the past month, and a -22.04% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.12% for NMG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.50% for NMG’s stock, with a -38.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The 36-month beta value for NMG is also noteworthy at 1.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NMG is $7.48, which is $5.11 above than the current price. The public float for NMG is 42.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.40% of that float. The average trading volume of NMG on October 04, 2023 was 58.58K shares.

NMG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc (NYSE: NMG) has dropped by -9.54 compared to previous close of 2.62. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-06-28 that Flake graphite prices were lower and spherical graphite prices were lower over the past month. Fastmarkets – “Spherical natural graphite prices plunge to 11-year lows in China.” Project Blue forecasts a global supply deficit of 777,000t of flake graphite by 2030. BMI: Natural graphite will require $3b and synthetic graphite $1.5 investment to 2030. NextSource Materials announced first production of SuperFlake® Graphite at Molo Mine in Madagascar. Talga Group secured AU$239 million debt funding for Swedish Anode Project.

Analysts’ Opinion of NMG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NMG stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for NMG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NMG in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $17 based on the research report published on February 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NMG Trading at -15.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NMG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.36%, as shares sank -19.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NMG rose by +0.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.65. In addition, Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc saw -37.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NMG

The total capital return value is set at -45.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.33. Equity return is now at value -48.65, with -32.10 for asset returns.

Based on Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc (NMG), the company’s capital structure generated 84.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.89. Total debt to assets is 40.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 83.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.40.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.59.

Conclusion

In summary, Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc (NMG) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.