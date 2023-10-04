Nkarta Inc (NKTX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NKTX is 0.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NKTX is $17.38, which is $24.88 above the current price. The public float for NKTX is 37.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NKTX on October 04, 2023 was 468.87K shares.

NKTX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ: NKTX) has jumped by 4.58 compared to previous close of 1.31. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -17.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-02 that For investment ideas that can potentially lead to life-changing gains, few sectors are as viable as biotech stocks to make you rich. Fundamentally, the biotechnology sector offers potential therapeutic innovations that could change paradigms for patient care.

NKTX’s Market Performance

NKTX’s stock has fallen by -17.96% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -22.60% and a quarterly drop of -35.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.26% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.47% for Nkarta Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.77% for NKTX’s stock, with a -63.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NKTX Trading at -25.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NKTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.26%, as shares sank -24.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NKTX fell by -17.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6040. In addition, Nkarta Inc saw -77.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NKTX starting from Shook David, who sale 1,331 shares at the price of $1.83 back on Aug 21. After this action, Shook David now owns 60,532 shares of Nkarta Inc, valued at $2,436 using the latest closing price.

HASTINGS PAUL J, the Chief Executive Officer of Nkarta Inc, sale 1,704 shares at $4.85 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that HASTINGS PAUL J is holding 313,402 shares at $8,264 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NKTX

The total capital return value is set at -33.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.98. Equity return is now at value -33.84, with -26.81 for asset returns.

Based on Nkarta Inc (NKTX), the company’s capital structure generated 22.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.22. Total debt to assets is 17.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.29.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.36.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nkarta Inc (NKTX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.