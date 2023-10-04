NextGen Healthcare Inc (NXGN) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of NextGen Healthcare Inc (NXGN) has seen a 0.15% increase in the past week, with a 15.74% gain in the past month, and a 49.87% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.49% for NXGN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.56% for NXGN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 32.77% for the last 200 days.

NextGen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: NXGN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 943.85x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for NXGN is at 0.77.

The average price suggested by analysts for NXGN is $23.66, which is -$0.12 below the current market price. The public float for NXGN is 54.61M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.87% of that float. The average trading volume for NXGN on October 04, 2023 was 1.08M shares.

NXGN) stock’s latest price update

NextGen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: NXGN)’s stock price has soared by 0.15 in relation to previous closing price of 23.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-26 that NextGen’s (NXGN) latest extended agreement is likely to reflect its solutions’ potential to aid healthcare organizations at all stages of growth.

Analysts’ Opinion of NXGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NXGN stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for NXGN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NXGN in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $21 based on the research report published on August 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NXGN Trading at 20.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.31%, as shares surge +0.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXGN rose by +0.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.66. In addition, NextGen Healthcare Inc saw 26.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NXGN starting from Metcalfe David A, who sale 32,372 shares at the price of $20.58 back on Dec 01. After this action, Metcalfe David A now owns 161,179 shares of NextGen Healthcare Inc, valued at $666,135 using the latest closing price.

Waters Mitchell, the EVP, Commercial Growth of NextGen Healthcare Inc, sale 9,783 shares at $20.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Waters Mitchell is holding 70,469 shares at $200,552 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NXGN

Equity return is now at value 0.56, with 0.32 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NextGen Healthcare Inc (NXGN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.