Netcapital Inc (NCPL) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Netcapital Inc (NCPL) has gone down by -10.74% for the week, with a -29.96% drop in the past month and a -67.48% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.61% for NCPL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.17% for NCPL’s stock, with a -66.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Netcapital Inc (NASDAQ: NCPL) is 0.79x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NCPL is 0.85. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price recommended by analysts for Netcapital Inc (NCPL) is $0.59, which is $0.64 above the current market price. The public float for NCPL is 7.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.43% of that float. On October 04, 2023, NCPL’s average trading volume was 148.90K shares.

NCPL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Netcapital Inc (NASDAQ: NCPL) has decreased by -10.74 when compared to last closing price of 0.41.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -10.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-02 that BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $NCPL #Earnings–Netcapital Inc. (Nasdaq: NCPL, NCPLW) (the “Company”), a digital private capital markets ecosystem, announced today that Martin Kay, CEO, will present at the LD Micro Main Event XVI Conference being held in Los Angeles, CA, and virtually from October 3 – 4, 2023. Presentation Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Presentation Time: 3:30 pm PDT Location: Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles Registration: Visit the conference website. 1×1 meetings.

NCPL Trading at -34.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.98%, as shares sank -27.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCPL fell by -10.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4494. In addition, Netcapital Inc saw -75.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NCPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.61 for the present operating margin

+54.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Netcapital Inc stands at +34.79. The total capital return value is set at 6.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.47. Equity return is now at value 7.04, with 6.18 for asset returns.

Based on Netcapital Inc (NCPL), the company’s capital structure generated 7.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.15. Total debt to assets is 6.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Netcapital Inc (NCPL) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.