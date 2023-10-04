MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc (MYMD) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MYMD is 2.52. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc (MYMD) is $1536.00, which is $31.45 above the current market price. The public float for MYMD is 37.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.82% of that float. On October 04, 2023, MYMD’s average trading volume was 808.32K shares.

MYMD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MYMD) has increased by 0.55 when compared to last closing price of 0.54. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.55% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-08-02 that BALTIMORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc.® (Nasdaq: MYMD) (“MyMD” or the “Company”), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies for age-related diseases, autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, announced statistically significant positive topline Phase 2 results for its next generation Oral TNF-α inhibitor MYMD-1 in Sarcopenia/Age-Related Frailty earlier this week. In conjunction with its release, the company also announced it will hold a confer.

MYMD’s Market Performance

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc (MYMD) has experienced a 4.55% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -35.88% drop in the past month, and a -55.69% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.39% for MYMD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.86% for MYMD stock, with a simple moving average of -63.80% for the last 200 days.

MYMD Trading at -44.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MYMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.72%, as shares sank -33.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MYMD rose by +3.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5980. In addition, MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -52.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MYMD starting from Rivard Paul, who purchase 150,000 shares at the price of $1.11 back on Aug 24. After this action, Rivard Paul now owns 400,000 shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $166,500 using the latest closing price.

Rivard Paul, the Chief Legal Officer of MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc, purchase 25,000 shares at $1.12 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Rivard Paul is holding 250,000 shares at $28,080 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MYMD

Equity return is now at value -94.99, with -59.08 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc (MYMD) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.