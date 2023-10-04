MiNK Therapeutics Inc (INKT) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, INKT stock has gone down by -30.56%, with a monthly decline of -40.07% and a quarterly plunge of -56.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.14% for MiNK Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -32.20% for INKT stock, with a simple moving average of -55.09% for the last 200 days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for INKT is -0.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for INKT is $8.33, which is $7.45 above the current price. The public float for INKT is 8.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of INKT on October 04, 2023 was 65.57K shares.

INKT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of MiNK Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: INKT) has decreased by -14.22 when compared to last closing price of 1.02. Despite this, the company has experienced a -30.56% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-27 that NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INKT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases, today announced plans to unveil updated clinical and translational data, along with insights on agenT-797’s distinct mechanism of action in solid tumors. A poster will be presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 38th Annual Meeting on November 1-5, 2023.

INKT Trading at -42.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.15%, as shares sank -42.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INKT fell by -30.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2582. In addition, MiNK Therapeutics Inc saw -66.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INKT starting from AGENUS INC, who purchase 29,678 shares at the price of $1.52 back on Aug 29. After this action, AGENUS INC now owns 21,734,887 shares of MiNK Therapeutics Inc, valued at $45,016 using the latest closing price.

AGENUS INC, the 10% Owner of MiNK Therapeutics Inc, purchase 12,808 shares at $1.45 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that AGENUS INC is holding 21,705,209 shares at $18,570 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INKT

The total capital return value is set at -264.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -239.50. Equity return is now at value -1238.95, with -120.21 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MiNK Therapeutics Inc (INKT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.