Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc (LSDI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc (LSDI) is $1.40, which is $0.92 above the current market price. The public float for LSDI is 10.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.61% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LSDI on October 04, 2023 was 123.42K shares.

LSDI) stock’s latest price update

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: LSDI)’s stock price has decreased by -16.16 compared to its previous closing price of 0.57. However, the company has seen a -22.67% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-07-05 that Normally, IPO activity gains momentum in the second quarter and peaks in June. This year was no exception.

LSDI’s Market Performance

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc (LSDI) has seen a -22.67% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -17.39% decline in the past month and a -57.33% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.22% for LSDI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -25.95% for LSDI stock, with a simple moving average of -59.75% for the last 200 days.

LSDI Trading at -38.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.28%, as shares sank -20.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSDI fell by -22.67%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6393. In addition, Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc saw -84.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LSDI

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc (LSDI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.