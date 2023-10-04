LiveVox Holdings Inc (LVOX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of LiveVox Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LVOX) has increased by 7.93 when compared to last closing price of 3.34. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.93% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-12 that LiveVox Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:LVOX ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Alexis Waadt – Vice President and Head, Investor Relations John DiLullo – Chief Executive Officer Gregg Clevenger – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Parker Lane – Stifel Quinton Gabrielli – Piper Sandler Matthew Harrigan – The Benchmark Company Operator Good afternoon, everyone and welcome to the LiveVox Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.36.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The public float for LVOX is 12.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LVOX on October 04, 2023 was 39.70K shares.

LVOX’s Market Performance

The stock of LiveVox Holdings Inc (LVOX) has seen a 7.93% increase in the past week, with a 6.34% rise in the past month, and a 35.02% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.75% for LVOX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.64% for LVOX’s stock, with a 26.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LVOX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LVOX stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for LVOX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LVOX in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $3.50 based on the research report published on August 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LVOX Trading at 12.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LVOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.59% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.59%, as shares surge +7.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LVOX rose by +8.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.33. In addition, LiveVox Holdings Inc saw 21.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LVOX starting from DiLullo John D, who purchase 7,000 shares at the price of $2.00 back on Nov 30. After this action, DiLullo John D now owns 1,162,290 shares of LiveVox Holdings Inc, valued at $14,000 using the latest closing price.

DiLullo John D, the Chief Executive Officer of LiveVox Holdings Inc, purchase 3,200 shares at $2.10 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that DiLullo John D is holding 1,155,290 shares at $6,720 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LVOX

Equity return is now at value -27.17, with -15.09 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, LiveVox Holdings Inc (LVOX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.