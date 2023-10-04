Lemonade Inc’s (LMND) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, LMND stock has gone down by -2.81%, with a monthly decline of -21.34% and a quarterly plunge of -35.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.92% for Lemonade Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.60% for LMND’s stock, with a -28.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

, and the 36-month beta value for LMND is at 1.59.

The public float for LMND is 49.32M, and currently, shorts hold a 31.68% of that float. The average trading volume for LMND on October 04, 2023 was 1.51M shares.

LMND) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Lemonade Inc (NYSE: LMND) has plunged by -3.32 when compared to previous closing price of 11.44, but the company has seen a -2.81% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-24 that Lemonade is growing its customer base and revenue at impressive rates. But catastrophic events hurt the company due to its smaller size.

Analysts’ Opinion of LMND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LMND stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for LMND by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for LMND in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $14 based on the research report published on June 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LMND Trading at -26.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LMND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.67%, as shares sank -20.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LMND fell by -2.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.37. In addition, Lemonade Inc saw -19.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LMND starting from Peters John Sheldon, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $20.00 back on Jul 17. After this action, Peters John Sheldon now owns 47,784 shares of Lemonade Inc, valued at $100,000 using the latest closing price.

BIXBY TIMOTHY E, the Chief Financial Officer of Lemonade Inc, sale 1,474 shares at $18.26 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that BIXBY TIMOTHY E is holding 268,581 shares at $26,915 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LMND

Equity return is now at value -35.57, with -23.39 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lemonade Inc (LMND) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.