Kineta Inc (KA) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KA is 1.00. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Kineta Inc (KA) is $10.75, which is $4.05 above the current market price. The public float for KA is 6.55M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.53% of that float. On October 04, 2023, KA’s average trading volume was 26.61K shares.

KA) stock’s latest price update

Kineta Inc (NASDAQ: KA)’s stock price has decreased by -12.03 compared to its previous closing price of 4.49. However, the company has seen a 60.57% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-28 that SEATTLE, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kineta, Inc. (Nasdaq: KA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immunotherapies in oncology that address cancer immune resistance, announced today its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences in October 2023.

KA’s Market Performance

KA’s stock has risen by 60.57% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 100.51% and a quarterly rise of 65.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.21% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.47% for Kineta Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 63.56% for KA’s stock, with a -2.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KA Trading at 79.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.21%, as shares surge +94.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +61.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KA rose by +60.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.51. In addition, Kineta Inc saw -37.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KA starting from PHILIPS CRAIG W., who purchase 2,900 shares at the price of $2.40 back on Sep 21. After this action, PHILIPS CRAIG W. now owns 57,811 shares of Kineta Inc, valued at $6,970 using the latest closing price.

Iadonato Shawn, the Chief Executive Officer of Kineta Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $2.50 during a trade that took place back on Sep 20, which means that Iadonato Shawn is holding 670,230 shares at $25,042 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1160.83 for the present operating margin

+62.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kineta Inc stands at -3246.70. The total capital return value is set at -78.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -275.26. Equity return is now at value -168.67, with -80.60 for asset returns.

Based on Kineta Inc (KA), the company’s capital structure generated 51.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.82. Total debt to assets is 12.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Kineta Inc (KA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.