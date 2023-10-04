Kezar Life Sciences Inc (KZR) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.31. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Kezar Life Sciences Inc (KZR) by analysts is $13.50, which is $11.96 above the current market price. The public float for KZR is 58.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.00% of that float. On October 04, 2023, the average trading volume of KZR was 382.73K shares.

KZR) stock’s latest price update

Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: KZR)’s stock price has dropped by -9.57 in relation to previous closing price of 1.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-24 that Shanghai Everest Medicines acquired China/Asian rights to a novel therapy for autoimmune diseases from Kezar Life Sciences of South San Francisco in a deal worth $132.5 million. Once again, a big pharma has returned partnership rights for BeiGene’s anti-PD-1 candidate to the China company. Shanghai AffaMed Therapeutics has treated the first patient in a China Phase III registrational study that will test the efficacy and safety of Dextenza as a therapy for ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery.

KZR’s Market Performance

Kezar Life Sciences Inc (KZR) has seen a -3.70% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -33.76% decline in the past month and a -57.38% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.63% for KZR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.42% for KZR’s stock, with a -70.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KZR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KZR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for KZR by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for KZR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $4 based on the research report published on August 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KZR Trading at -33.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KZR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.08%, as shares sank -31.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KZR fell by -3.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1918. In addition, Kezar Life Sciences Inc saw -85.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KZR starting from Morningside Venture Investment, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $6.88 back on Feb 06. After this action, Morningside Venture Investment now owns 5,447,993 shares of Kezar Life Sciences Inc, valued at $275,320 using the latest closing price.

Morningside Venture Investment, the 10% Owner of Kezar Life Sciences Inc, sale 25,000 shares at $7.15 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that Morningside Venture Investment is holding 5,487,993 shares at $178,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KZR

The total capital return value is set at -28.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.39. Equity return is now at value -31.17, with -28.42 for asset returns.

Based on Kezar Life Sciences Inc (KZR), the company’s capital structure generated 7.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.30. Total debt to assets is 7.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.42.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 25.98.

Conclusion

To sum up, Kezar Life Sciences Inc (KZR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.