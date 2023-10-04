Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Iron Mountain Inc. (NYSE: IRM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 44.17x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.93.

The public float for IRM is 289.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.67% of that float. On October 04, 2023, the average trading volume of IRM was 1.44M shares.

IRM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Iron Mountain Inc. (NYSE: IRM) has decreased by -2.45 when compared to last closing price of 58.67. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.43% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-29 that Strong cash flows in the storage and records management business and a focus on data center business growth augur well for Iron Mountain (IRM).

IRM’s Market Performance

IRM’s stock has fallen by -4.43% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.03% and a quarterly drop of -1.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.60% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.85% for Iron Mountain Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.76% for IRM’s stock, with a 2.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRM stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for IRM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IRM in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $68 based on the research report published on August 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IRM Trading at -6.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.60%, as shares sank -9.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRM fell by -4.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.74. In addition, Iron Mountain Inc. saw 14.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRM starting from Meaney William L, who sale 10,507 shares at the price of $59.08 back on Sep 28. After this action, Meaney William L now owns 295,650 shares of Iron Mountain Inc., valued at $620,754 using the latest closing price.

Meaney William L, the President and CEO of Iron Mountain Inc., sale 10,507 shares at $60.06 during a trade that took place back on Sep 27, which means that Meaney William L is holding 295,650 shares at $631,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRM

Equity return is now at value 71.35, with 2.35 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.