Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ICPT) has jumped by 0.16 compared to previous close of 18.60. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-27 that Intercept (ICPT) was a big mover last session on higher-than-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions might not help the stock continue moving higher in the near term.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ICPT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 2.88x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.89. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT) by analysts is $18.30, which is -$0.33 below the current market price. The public float for ICPT is 33.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 36.53% of that float. On October 04, 2023, the average trading volume of ICPT was 1.65M shares.

ICPT’s Market Performance

ICPT stock saw an increase of -0.43% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 65.45% and a quarterly increase of 69.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.02% for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 43.69% for ICPT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 31.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ICPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ICPT stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ICPT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ICPT in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $19 based on the research report published on July 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ICPT Trading at 61.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.60%, as shares surge +77.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +80.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICPT fell by -0.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.37. In addition, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 50.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ICPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.88 for the present operating margin

+98.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -61.20. The total capital return value is set at -17.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.70.

Based on Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT), the company’s capital structure generated 357.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.14. Total debt to assets is 60.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 239.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

To sum up, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.