IDT Corp. (IDT) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for IDT Corp. (NYSE: IDT) is above average at 13.84x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.17.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for IDT Corp. (IDT) is $15.22, The public float for IDT is 15.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.41% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IDT on October 04, 2023 was 108.65K shares.

IDT) stock’s latest price update

IDT Corp. (NYSE: IDT)’s stock price has gone rise by 21.66 in comparison to its previous close of 21.98, however, the company has experienced a 21.77% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-03 that IDT Corporation has a substantial upside when valued as a sum of the parts story. The growth segment of the company, including BOSS Money, Net2Phone, and National Retail Solutions, has shown explosive growth and potential. The pending class action lawsuit against IDT by shareholders of Straight Path Communications is a major overhang on the stock.

IDT’s Market Performance

IDT’s stock has risen by 21.77% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 16.21% and a quarterly rise of 4.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.80% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.50% for IDT Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.68% for IDT’s stock, with a -5.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IDT Trading at 14.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.80%, as shares surge +14.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IDT rose by +21.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.89. In addition, IDT Corp. saw -5.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IDT starting from COSENTINO ERIC F., who sale 400 shares at the price of $24.07 back on Jul 17. After this action, COSENTINO ERIC F. now owns 305 shares of IDT Corp., valued at $9,626 using the latest closing price.

MASON JOYCE J, the EVP and Corporate Secretary of IDT Corp., sale 3,407 shares at $32.89 during a trade that took place back on Apr 11, which means that MASON JOYCE J is holding 36,119 shares at $112,057 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IDT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.47 for the present operating margin

+22.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for IDT Corp. stands at +1.98. The total capital return value is set at 33.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.78. Equity return is now at value 27.87, with 9.74 for asset returns.

Based on IDT Corp. (IDT), the company’s capital structure generated 4.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.29. Total debt to assets is 1.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.59 and the total asset turnover is 2.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, IDT Corp. (IDT) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.