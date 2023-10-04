Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM) has seen a -0.63% decrease in the past week, with a -8.39% drop in the past month, and a -6.91% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.77% for HWM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.94% for HWM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.51% for the last 200 days.

Howmet Aerospace Inc (NYSE: HWM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for HWM is at 1.44. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price suggested by analysts for HWM is $55.92, which is $10.4 above the current market price. The public float for HWM is 407.72M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.88% of that float. The average trading volume for HWM on October 04, 2023 was 2.52M shares.

HWM) stock’s latest price update

Howmet Aerospace Inc (NYSE: HWM)’s stock price has soared by 0.22 in relation to previous closing price of 45.42. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-18 that Howmet Aerospace delivered strong results in the most recent quarter, beating expectations and raising guidance. While there were some issues in the recent quarter, such as sequencing problems at a titanium plant, these are considered one-off events, and margins are expected to rebound. From a relative valuation perspective, HWM valuation is not expensive.

Analysts’ Opinion of HWM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HWM stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for HWM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HWM in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $59 based on the research report published on September 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HWM Trading at -5.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HWM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, as shares sank -5.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HWM fell by -0.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.76. In addition, Howmet Aerospace Inc saw 15.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HWM starting from Marchuk Neil Edward, who sale 80,000 shares at the price of $50.06 back on Aug 09. After this action, Marchuk Neil Edward now owns 261,291 shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc, valued at $4,004,464 using the latest closing price.

Marchuk Neil Edward, the EVP, HR of Howmet Aerospace Inc, sale 57,000 shares at $43.61 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Marchuk Neil Edward is holding 286,751 shares at $2,485,576 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HWM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.26 for the present operating margin

+23.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Howmet Aerospace Inc stands at +8.28. The total capital return value is set at 13.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.99. Equity return is now at value 14.79, with 5.25 for asset returns.

Based on Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM), the company’s capital structure generated 118.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.29. Total debt to assets is 41.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 119.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.