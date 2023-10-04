Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (HOV) Stock Records -5.85% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (HOV) has gone down by -9.27% for the week, with a -28.20% drop in the past month and a -5.85% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.91% for HOV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.70% for HOV stock, with a simple moving average of 11.37% for the last 200 days.

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: HOV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.58. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (HOV) is $27.00, which is -$79.0 below the current market price. The public float for HOV is 4.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HOV on October 04, 2023 was 56.32K shares.

HOV) stock’s latest price update

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: HOV)’s stock price has plunge by -11.88relation to previous closing price of 102.13. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -9.27% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-28 that Hovnanian Enterprises has demonstrated operational resilience despite rising mortgage rates, making it an attractive investment opportunity. HOV has a rich history in the U.S. homebuilding sector since 1959, offering diverse residential options and emphasizing customer experience. The Hovnanian family’s control over the company and HOV’s financial indebtedness are significant factors influencing its depressed stock price.

HOV Trading at -15.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.18%, as shares sank -25.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOV fell by -9.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +102.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $109.20. In addition, Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. saw 113.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOV starting from HOVNANIAN ARA K, who sale 500 shares at the price of $96.72 back on Jul 11. After this action, HOVNANIAN ARA K now owns 51,075 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises Inc., valued at $48,359 using the latest closing price.

HOVNANIAN ARA K, the Chairman of Bd., Pres. & CEO of Hovnanian Enterprises Inc., sale 7,803 shares at $95.28 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that HOVNANIAN ARA K is holding 63,505 shares at $743,495 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.77 for the present operating margin

+21.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. stands at +7.04. The total capital return value is set at 21.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.69. Equity return is now at value 38.29, with 6.37 for asset returns.

Based on Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (HOV), the company’s capital structure generated 342.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.38. Total debt to assets is 51.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 525.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.98. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.90 and the total asset turnover is 1.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.99.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (HOV) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.