Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hormel Foods Corp. (NYSE: HRL) is above average at 23.61x. The 36-month beta value for HRL is also noteworthy at 0.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HRL is $38.86, which is $1.16 above than the current price. The public float for HRL is 288.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.04% of that float. The average trading volume of HRL on October 04, 2023 was 1.96M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

HRL) stock’s latest price update

Hormel Foods Corp. (NYSE: HRL)’s stock price has plunge by 0.43relation to previous closing price of 37.54. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.96% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-03 that Unilever is starting to see some good results as it works to turn its business around. Hormel Foods is struggling today, but the historically high yield is very attractive.

HRL’s Market Performance

HRL’s stock has fallen by -2.96% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.82% and a quarterly drop of -6.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.82% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.56% for Hormel Foods Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.97% for HRL stock, with a simple moving average of -8.39% for the last 200 days.

HRL Trading at -4.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HRL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares surge +0.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HRL fell by -2.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.07. In addition, Hormel Foods Corp. saw -17.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HRL starting from Lilly Pierre M, who purchase 1,454 shares at the price of $37.25 back on Sep 06. After this action, Lilly Pierre M now owns 1,454 shares of Hormel Foods Corp., valued at $54,153 using the latest closing price.

Ourada Mark J, the GROUP VICE PRESIDENT of Hormel Foods Corp., sale 9,200 shares at $41.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Ourada Mark J is holding 20,684 shares at $377,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HRL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.04 for the present operating margin

+17.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hormel Foods Corp. stands at +8.03. The total capital return value is set at 11.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.42. Equity return is now at value 11.64, with 6.61 for asset returns.

Based on Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL), the company’s capital structure generated 44.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.94. Total debt to assets is 25.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

In summary, Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.