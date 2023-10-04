Hershey Company (HSY) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HSY is 0.34. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HSY is $255.10, which is $60.47 above the current price. The public float for HSY is 149.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HSY on October 04, 2023 was 1.29M shares.

HSY) stock’s latest price update

Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.92 in comparison to its previous close of 199.01, however, the company has experienced a -3.91% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-10-02 that Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX:WEED, NYSE:CGC) said on Monday it has completed the previously announced sale of its Hershey Drive facility in Smiths Falls, Ontario, to Hershey Canada Inc, receiving about C$53 million in cash. The Canadian cannabis firm noted that net proceeds received from the sale will be used primarily to pay down the company’s senior secured credit facility.

HSY’s Market Performance

Hershey Company (HSY) has seen a -3.91% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -7.80% decline in the past month and a -20.75% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.61% for HSY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.15% for HSY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -17.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HSY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HSY stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for HSY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HSY in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $248 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HSY Trading at -9.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares sank -7.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSY fell by -3.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $207.13. In addition, Hershey Company saw -14.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HSY starting from Voskuil Steven E, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $207.00 back on Sep 25. After this action, Voskuil Steven E now owns 35,816 shares of Hershey Company, valued at $310,500 using the latest closing price.

Voskuil Steven E, the SVP, Chief Financial Officer of Hershey Company, sale 1,500 shares at $214.36 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Voskuil Steven E is holding 37,316 shares at $321,540 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HSY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.36 for the present operating margin

+42.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hershey Company stands at +15.79. The total capital return value is set at 26.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.34. Equity return is now at value 54.35, with 16.19 for asset returns.

Based on Hershey Company (HSY), the company’s capital structure generated 155.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.80. Total debt to assets is 46.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 110.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hershey Company (HSY) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.