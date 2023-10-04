Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE: HLX) has decreased by -0.47 when compared to last closing price of 10.71. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.31% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-02 that Goldman Sachs economists estimate that a government shutdown would decrease growth by roughly 0.2% per week due to federal workers going unpaid. However, these economists anticipate growth to rebound by the same amount in the quarter following the shutdown as federal work resumes paired with employees receiving back pay.

while the 36-month beta value is 2.75.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The public float for HLX is 141.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.36% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HLX on October 04, 2023 was 1.93M shares.

HLX’s Market Performance

The stock of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX) has seen a -4.31% decrease in the past week, with a 1.81% rise in the past month, and a 42.32% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.50% for HLX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.98% for HLX stock, with a simple moving average of 31.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLX stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for HLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HLX in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $10 based on the research report published on October 26, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

HLX Trading at 5.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.32%, as shares surge +0.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLX fell by -4.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.99. In addition, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc saw 44.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLX starting from Glassman Diana, who sale 6,800 shares at the price of $11.41 back on Sep 28. After this action, Glassman Diana now owns 27,990 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc, valued at $77,588 using the latest closing price.

Sparks Scott Andrew, the EVP and COO of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $9.53 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Sparks Scott Andrew is holding 163,948 shares at $95,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.99 for the present operating margin

+5.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc stands at -10.05. The total capital return value is set at -1.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.55. Equity return is now at value -0.92, with -0.61 for asset returns.

Based on Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX), the company’s capital structure generated 30.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.64. Total debt to assets is 19.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.