Helen of Troy Ltd (HELE) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Helen of Troy Ltd (NASDAQ: HELE) has seen a decline in its stock price by -6.88 in relation to its previous close of 113.64. However, the company has experienced a -8.86% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-04 that Helen of Troy (HELE) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.74 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.60 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.27 per share a year ago.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Helen of Troy Ltd (NASDAQ: HELE) is above average at 18.05x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.69.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Helen of Troy Ltd (HELE) is $160.75, which is $54.93 above the current market price. The public float for HELE is 23.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 20.38% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HELE on October 04, 2023 was 378.71K shares.

HELE’s Market Performance

HELE’s stock has seen a -8.86% decrease for the week, with a -9.46% drop in the past month and a -2.93% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.15% for Helen of Troy Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.88% for HELE’s stock, with a -2.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HELE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HELE stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for HELE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HELE in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $99 based on the research report published on April 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HELE Trading at -14.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HELE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares sank -9.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HELE fell by -10.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $115.57. In addition, Helen of Troy Ltd saw -4.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HELE starting from Grass Brian, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $96.13 back on May 11. After this action, Grass Brian now owns 35,835 shares of Helen of Troy Ltd, valued at $480,645 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HELE

Equity return is now at value 9.84, with 4.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Helen of Troy Ltd (HELE) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.