Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) has decreased by -1.52 when compared to last closing price of 31.68.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Forbes reported 2023-09-14 that With inflation easing and the Fed going slightly easy on the pace of its interest rate hikes, market sentiment is improving.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for HOG is at 1.39. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HOG is $46.25, which is $15.18 above the current market price. The public float for HOG is 140.85M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.56% of that float. The average trading volume for HOG on October 04, 2023 was 1.38M shares.

HOG’s Market Performance

HOG’s stock has seen a -3.73% decrease for the week, with a -6.92% drop in the past month and a -10.19% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.30% for Harley-Davidson Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.51% for HOG’s stock, with a -17.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOG stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for HOG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HOG in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $47 based on the research report published on July 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HOG Trading at -9.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares sank -10.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOG fell by -4.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.84. In addition, Harley-Davidson Inc. saw -25.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOG starting from Masood Rafeh, who purchase 1,302 shares at the price of $38.40 back on Aug 01. After this action, Masood Rafeh now owns 2,637 shares of Harley-Davidson Inc., valued at $49,997 using the latest closing price.

Root Jonathan R, the SVP – HDFSI of Harley-Davidson Inc., sale 2,239 shares at $50.17 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that Root Jonathan R is holding 5,474 shares at $112,324 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOG

Equity return is now at value 26.96, with 6.51 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.