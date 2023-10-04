Guardant Health Inc’s (GH) Stock: A -4.22% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Guardant Health Inc (GH) has gone up by 11.59% for the week, with a -17.77% drop in the past month and a -20.80% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.99% for GH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.22% for GH’s stock, with a -6.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GH is 0.93. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price predicted by analysts for GH is $54.29, which is $25.5 above the current price. The public float for GH is 111.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GH on October 04, 2023 was 1.57M shares.

GH) stock’s latest price update

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ: GH)’s stock price has plunge by -1.34relation to previous closing price of 29.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 11.59% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-29 that Guardant Health (GH) was a big mover last session on higher-than-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions might help the stock continue moving higher in the near term.

Analysts’ Opinion of GH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GH stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for GH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GH in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $34 based on the research report published on September 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GH Trading at -16.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.61%, as shares sank -18.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GH rose by +11.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.73. In addition, Guardant Health Inc saw 5.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GH starting from Kalia Kumud, who sale 2,125 shares at the price of $32.59 back on Sep 12. After this action, Kalia Kumud now owns 7,813 shares of Guardant Health Inc, valued at $69,254 using the latest closing price.

Joyce Meghan V., the Director of Guardant Health Inc, sale 100 shares at $35.01 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Joyce Meghan V. is holding 4,323 shares at $3,501 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-118.98 for the present operating margin

+64.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Guardant Health Inc stands at -145.61. The total capital return value is set at -31.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.35. Equity return is now at value -166.14, with -27.52 for asset returns.

Based on Guardant Health Inc (GH), the company’s capital structure generated 2,275.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.79. Total debt to assets is 85.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,238.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 94.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Guardant Health Inc (GH) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.