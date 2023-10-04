GSI Technology Inc (GSIT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of GSI Technology Inc (NASDAQ: GSIT) has plunged by -14.45 when compared to previous closing price of 2.63, but the company has seen a -16.97% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-02 that Let’s take a look at some of the top AI stocks in August 2023. For the most part, the average investor is familiar with the major names in the sector, such as Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA ) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT ).

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.82. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for GSI Technology Inc (GSIT) is $8.00, The public float for GSIT is 17.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GSIT on October 04, 2023 was 306.33K shares.

GSIT’s Market Performance

GSIT’s stock has seen a -16.97% decrease for the week, with a -27.18% drop in the past month and a -62.62% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.49% for GSI Technology Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.00% for GSIT stock, with a simple moving average of -30.31% for the last 200 days.

GSIT Trading at -33.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.08%, as shares sank -20.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSIT fell by -16.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.71. In addition, GSI Technology Inc saw 30.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GSIT starting from Yau Robert, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $3.02 back on Aug 30. After this action, Yau Robert now owns 927,439 shares of GSI Technology Inc, valued at $37,811 using the latest closing price.

Yau Robert, the VP, Engin., Sect. & Director of GSI Technology Inc, sale 15,263 shares at $3.27 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that Yau Robert is holding 939,939 shares at $49,855 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GSIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-58.92 for the present operating margin

+59.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for GSI Technology Inc stands at -53.81. The total capital return value is set at -29.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.45. Equity return is now at value -31.16, with -26.70 for asset returns.

Based on GSI Technology Inc (GSIT), the company’s capital structure generated 1.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.25. Total debt to assets is 1.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.81.

Conclusion

To put it simply, GSI Technology Inc (GSIT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.