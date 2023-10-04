Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (GGAL) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ: GGAL) has decreased by -4.19 when compared to last closing price of 12.65.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -12.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-03-15 that Investors need to pay close attention to Grupo Financiero (GGAL) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ: GGAL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for GGAL is at 1.86. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GGAL is $9.05, which is -$2.13 below the current market price. The public float for GGAL is 119.31M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.23% of that float. The average trading volume for GGAL on October 04, 2023 was 798.81K shares.

GGAL’s Market Performance

GGAL’s stock has seen a -12.43% decrease for the week, with a -30.52% drop in the past month and a -27.92% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.87% for Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.81% for GGAL’s stock, with a -6.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GGAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GGAL stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GGAL by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for GGAL in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $8 based on the research report published on January 31, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

GGAL Trading at -23.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GGAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.99%, as shares sank -27.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GGAL fell by -12.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.96. In addition, Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR saw 34.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GGAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.83 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR stands at +4.09. The total capital return value is set at 60.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.58. Equity return is now at value 17.63, with 3.22 for asset returns.

Based on Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (GGAL), the company’s capital structure generated 26.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.64. Total debt to assets is 4.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.83.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (GGAL) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.