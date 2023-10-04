Global Payments Inc. (GPN) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is above average at 37.30x. The 36-month beta value for GPN is also noteworthy at 0.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GPN is $147.06, which is $35.2 above than the current price. The public float for GPN is 257.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.35% of that float. The average trading volume of GPN on October 04, 2023 was 1.85M shares.

GPN) stock’s latest price update

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.49 in relation to its previous close of 115.91. However, the company has experienced a -4.72% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-02 that Why investors should use the Zacks Earnings ESP tool to help find stocks that are poised to top quarterly earnings estimates.

GPN’s Market Performance

Global Payments Inc. (GPN) has seen a -4.72% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -13.50% decline in the past month and a 6.78% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.72% for GPN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.31% for GPN’s stock, with a 2.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPN stocks, with Monness Crespi & Hardt repeating the rating for GPN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GPN in the upcoming period, according to Monness Crespi & Hardt is $175 based on the research report published on October 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GPN Trading at -8.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares sank -11.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPN fell by -4.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $121.26. In addition, Global Payments Inc. saw 12.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPN starting from Whipple Joshua J, who sale 37,096 shares at the price of $127.28 back on Sep 06. After this action, Whipple Joshua J now owns 39,772 shares of Global Payments Inc., valued at $4,721,579 using the latest closing price.

Sacchi Guido Francesco, the Senior EVP and CIO of Global Payments Inc., sale 14,502 shares at $124.47 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Sacchi Guido Francesco is holding 66,130 shares at $1,805,064 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPN

Equity return is now at value 3.50, with 1.74 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Global Payments Inc. (GPN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.