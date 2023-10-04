Gitlab Inc (GTLB) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Gitlab Inc (GTLB) has gone up by 2.92% for the week, with a -11.78% drop in the past month and a -14.40% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.52% for GTLB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.25% for GTLB’s stock, with a 0.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GTLB is 0.19. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price recommended by analysts for Gitlab Inc (GTLB) is $61.06, which is $17.68 above the current market price. The public float for GTLB is 94.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.00% of that float. On October 04, 2023, GTLB’s average trading volume was 1.74M shares.

GTLB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ: GTLB) has decreased by -5.74 when compared to last closing price of 46.02.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-09-11 that The earnings action has quieted down, but the analysts’ activity remains hot. The activity in the 1st week of September is driven by a handful of small tech names with 1 thing in common: exposure to the blossoming AI-powered client-service industry.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTLB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTLB stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for GTLB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GTLB in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $62 based on the research report published on September 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GTLB Trading at -7.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTLB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.87%, as shares sank -12.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTLB rose by +2.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.48. In addition, Gitlab Inc saw -4.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTLB starting from Jacobson Matthew, who sale 89,177 shares at the price of $48.37 back on Sep 20. After this action, Jacobson Matthew now owns 657,578 shares of Gitlab Inc, valued at $4,313,153 using the latest closing price.

ICONIQ Strategic Partners IV,, the 10% Owner of Gitlab Inc, sale 55,613 shares at $48.37 during a trade that took place back on Sep 20, which means that ICONIQ Strategic Partners IV, is holding 1,089,531 shares at $2,689,789 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTLB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.96 for the present operating margin

+87.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gitlab Inc stands at -40.61. The total capital return value is set at -26.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.29. Equity return is now at value -24.29, with -16.47 for asset returns.

Based on Gitlab Inc (GTLB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.15. Total debt to assets is 0.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.56.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Gitlab Inc (GTLB) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.