Getty Images Holdings Inc (GETY) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Getty Images Holdings Inc (NYSE: GETY) has decreased by -12.34 when compared to last closing price of 6.40. Despite this, the company has experienced a -10.38% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Yahoo Finance reported 2023-09-30 that Getty Images (GETY) will be partnering with chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA) to build out its own AI-powered image generator. Yahoo Finance’s Diane King Hall, Josh Schafer, and Pras Subramanian take a look back on Getty’s lawsuit against AI art generator Stability AI and what the stock image supplier’s pivot in the artificial intelligence space could mean.

while the 36-month beta value is 2.12.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Getty Images Holdings Inc (GETY) is $6.81, which is $1.2 above the current market price. The public float for GETY is 192.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.55% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GETY on October 04, 2023 was 585.90K shares.

GETY’s Market Performance

The stock of Getty Images Holdings Inc (GETY) has seen a -10.38% decrease in the past week, with a 27.50% rise in the past month, and a 14.49% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.27% for GETY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.30% for GETY stock, with a simple moving average of 3.41% for the last 200 days.

GETY Trading at 9.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GETY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.27%, as shares surge +13.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GETY fell by -10.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.02. In addition, Getty Images Holdings Inc saw 1.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GETY starting from Mikael Cho, who sale 437,901 shares at the price of $6.52 back on Sep 20. After this action, Mikael Cho now owns 96,425 shares of Getty Images Holdings Inc, valued at $2,856,090 using the latest closing price.

Peters Craig Warren, the Chief Executive Officer of Getty Images Holdings Inc, sale 47,450 shares at $6.53 during a trade that took place back on Sep 20, which means that Peters Craig Warren is holding 1,074,935 shares at $309,766 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GETY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.81 for the present operating margin

+62.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Getty Images Holdings Inc stands at -8.37. The total capital return value is set at 14.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.68. Equity return is now at value -21.34, with -8.63 for asset returns.

Based on Getty Images Holdings Inc (GETY), the company’s capital structure generated 272.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.15. Total debt to assets is 60.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 270.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Getty Images Holdings Inc (GETY) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.